Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY... .A POTENT WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE INLAND NORTHWEST FRIDAY. LIGHT SNOW WILL BEGIN IN THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&