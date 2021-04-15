SPOKANE, Wash. - Roasted chicken will not be on the menu today after a chicken coop went up in flames near Newman Lake.
Not to worry, the chickens have all been accounted for.
Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to shed, hay, and chicken coop on fire in the 5900 block of N Starr Road around noon today, April 15.
The coop was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and the resident was attempting to douse the fire with a garden hose.
Fire units quickly knocked the coop down and extinguished the fire.
SVFD would like to remind residents to protect homes as much as possible. They said wildfires can easily spread from blowing embers and flames.
SVFD said chicken coop fires happen frequently and to make sure to use proper fire safe lighting & heating units for your chicken coop to keep the coop and your nearby home free from fire risk.