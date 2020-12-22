Blake
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
The cold front that brought rain, snow and strong gusty winds across the Inland Northwest early Tuesday morning is now long gone, but the effects of that front will be felt for the next several days.
 
More specifically it's going to be cold, especially in the mornings, as lows dip down into the teens and low 20s! While it's much cooler, at least the sunshine sticks around through Christmas Eve.
 
Hoping for a White Christmas? We might miss it by mere hours, as it now looks like we could see some snow late Christmas night and into Saturday morning. Something to also keep in mind if you'll be traveling for the holidays as snow will likely be falling in the mountains through the Christmas weekend.
 

