Low Temperatures Thursday Night
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

Some cold air is still hanging on over Eastern Washington, making for another chilly morning across the Inland Northwest on Friday.

Warm Air Moving In
But warmer air is starting to make a push! By Friday afternoon high temperatures will be back in the 50s, and warming up even more on Saturday before a weak system brings some clouds Saturday night, and maybe a few light showers on Sunday. 
Next System Moving In Saturday

Enjoy the sunshine Friday, just beware of the morning chill!

