A cold front finally shook up our rather quiet start to October on Tuesday, but you would be forgiven if you didn't really notice, or feel it's passing. The clues have been subtle.
Temperatures on Tuesday were only slightly cooler than Monday. The most obvious sign of the passing front was actually the improved air quality as westerly winds helped to blow out some of our recent haze.
But we will notice a not-so-subtle lingering impact of that front Wednesday morning, as temperatures fall to their coolest of the Fall season.
Expect upper-30s and very low-40s out the door on Wednesday morning, cold enough to finally warrant the heavier jacket. But you'll likely be ditching it again by the afternoon as we climb back well into the 70s.
Just like last week, high pressure will take over for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend, meaning even more dry, sunny days with temperatures still running 10-20° above average.
Aug-tober is here to stay at least for one more week.