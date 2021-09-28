A second cold-front in as many weeks moved through the Inland Northwest Monday night-Tuesday, bringing plenty of much needed rain along with it. And while the rain was nice, sunshine is also pretty great, and that's what we look to get back to on Wednesday.
Some cold air still left behind from Tuesday's front will make Wednesday morning one of the coldest of the season, with temps falling into the upper-30s to start the day.
And while we only expect to warm to 60 in the afternoon, the sunshine should be fairly abundant.
Our next system arrives Thursday with another round of breezy winds and showers but looks to move out in time for another sunny and 70s weekend; perfect for that yard work you know you didn't get done last weekend!