We started off the week with calm weather, but now that comes to an end as an Arctic front moves in. This will allow for bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and in return...bitter cold wind chills. Heavy snow will continue for the Idaho Panhandle mountains with the frontal passage into Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Central Panhandle mountains until 4:00 PM Saturday. Snow amounts are expected to be between 2 to 7 inches for elevations above 3000 ft. Lower than 3000 ft. can expect around an inch possible. Northeast winds will increase between 30 to 40 MPH. Wind Chills are expected to drop between -5 to -15 below zero with the most bitter chills happening Sunday morning.Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s this weekend with a gradual warming trend by next week.