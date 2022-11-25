SPOKANE, Wash. - The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years.
How this happened, is a unique story – one that reminds you just how small the world truly is.
“It’s just one little thing that I feel like I can do for somebody that had such a big impact on, at least my family’s life and a lot of other families in the area, too,” Steve Borchers said.
Steve Borchers is the owner of Window Genie in Spokane Valley. During the holiday season, he and his team help put up Christmas lights on the homes of those who call for help.
And every once in a while, they donate their lights and time to someone special.
“It’s not every day that we get to do this,” Borchers said.
This year, it was personal for Borchers.
“When I saw the name, it was kind of familiar, and then also the address, by the time I got here, I’m like ‘wait a second,’” he said.
The house he pulled up to, was one he had visited many times on his way to work over a decade ago. Borchers said it had been at least 13 years since he was last standing in front of the home. Seeing it again brought memories flooding back.
The woman who called is named Pat Jones, and she is someone who Borchers knew all those years ago.
“She used to babysit both of my kids, Allison and Ryen,” Borchers said.
They went to daycare inside Jones’ home when they were toddlers. Now, 20 and 16 years old, the two siblings are back again – helping their dad swing Christmas lights around the home they used to spend much of their time at.
The kids do not remember a lot from that time, random memories floating around – the highchair down the hallway from the TV room.
“I didn’t remember much about it at all, but I know she took care of us and helped my parents out too, so it’s nice to give back to her,” Ryen Borchers said.
What the family did not know was that the holidays may look different by next year for Pat and her family.
Pat has stage-four cancer, and her husband died not long ago.
“I almost started crying on her porch,” Borchers said. “Here’s this person I know, who did so much for me and my family over the years.”
Borchers said Pat just wanted to make sure her home shined bright this year for her kids on Christmas – not knowing what lies ahead.
“She wasn’t looking for anything, she didn’t want anything, she was just telling me what was going on in her life,” Borchers said. “It just touched me, so here we are.”