SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Realtors Association has made a significant investment in the upcoming City Council race.
The Spokane City Council primary election is set for August 3. The Realtors Association is backing two city council candidates – Jonathan Bingle in District 1 and Mike Lish in District 3.
In District 1 incumbent Kate Burke says she won’t run again, opening the door for three potential replacements. Jonathan Bingle, Luc Jasmin III, and Naghmana Sherazi
Each candidate has raised between $30,000 and $45,000 respectively. But, in what's called independent expenditures the Realtor's Association spent about $53,000 campaigning on behalf of Bingle.
“I had no idea what to expect when it came to the amount they were spending and how they were going to spend the money," Bingle said
All three candidates met with the Realtor’s Association but the realtors decided Bingle best aligned with their ideas for housing in Spokane.
“Going for the realtor's endorsement is nothing about the funds for me. It was never about how much funds I can make. Because at the end of the day the realtors are not the ones voting me in, it's the residents here in Spokane who want things done that are going to vote me in,” Jasmin III said.
“I did not seek the endorsement I went for the interview because I was invited,” Sherazi said.
Sherazi and Jasmin III received just $780 each in Independent Expenditures from Fuse Washington, a progressive organization founded in 2007.
Spokane Realtors also contributed nearly $50,000 to Mike Lish's campaign as well. He's running for a different seat on the council in District 3.