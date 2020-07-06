SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has responded to a veto message from Mayor Nadine Woodward regarding an ordinance prohibiting the use of mosquito devices.
The devices emit high-frequency sound designed to only be audible to children and young adults and are often used by business owners to reduce loitering during and after business hours.
The Council voted 4-3 rejecting the devices, indicated that it will protect pedestrians against auditory assault on downtown sidewalks. In their response, the Council noted that while there have been more than eight months of community comment on the devices, it was the first notion they'd heard about the Mayor's opposition.
"It is my hope that next time the Mayor feels strongly enough about an ordinance to consider vetoing it, she will express to the Council before a vote so that there is opportunity to consider modifying the language," City Council President Breean Beggs said. "Now Council is left with the option of an up or down vote on the language already passed by a majority of the Council."
Some downtown business owners have insisted that the devices are a deterrent to people sleeping on their property or loitering.
"I was very surprised to hear that the Mayor vetoed this ordinance, especially given the conversation I had with her about delaying implementation of the ordinance until the downtown police precinct was up and running," Council Member Lori Kinnear said.
Under city law, the Council has 30 days to consider responding to the veto with a possible override of five votes.
