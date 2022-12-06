AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After years of collaboration, the relationship between Airway Heights and the Kalispel Tribe may be changing greatly by Dec. 31.
“There was nothing personal about this decision,” Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp said. “This action is being taken to best serve the public safety of all citizens in the City of Airway Heights.”
In a press release, Tripp announced due to alleged missing payments from the Kalispel Tribe, Airway Heights will be reducing emergency response services – including police, fire, and EMS – to any calls made from tribal land.
Tripp said when the council made this decision Monday night, it was not an easy decision to make.
“Our goal is not to get to the point in which we were last night in which the council made the action, but rather to continue to provide services just as we always provide, but we need the resources in order to do so,” Tripp said.
Tripp said Airway Heights is growing incredibly, and with that the demand for public safety services is growing as well. He claims the Tribe owes the city over $1.5 million, having failed to pay contract dues since 2019.
“The impact on the city of airway heights has been significant,” Tripp said.
While hoping to serve the entire public, yet lacking resources, the city eventually came to the conclusion the current road they were on was no longer sustainable; so, the decision was made to reduce services provided for tribal land, until the Kalispel Tribe pays the city back (or the two find a resolution, together).
In a press release from the Northern Quest Resort and Casino, the largest casino on Kalispel land, a spokesperson for the Tribe stated this:
“The Kalispel Tribe has paid nearly $13 million in impact payments to the City of Airway Heights since 2000. The Tribe continues to make an annual impact payment under its Gaming Compact, amounting to approximately $1.1 million over the past five years.”
The Tribe went on to say the city has “failed to provide the services the Kalispel Tribe has contracted and paid for,” going on to say this Resolution is a “public threat to extract disputed payments from the Tribe.”
Under this Resolution adopted by the city, Airway Heights police, fire, and EMS will not be the main responder to emergencies on tribal land – this includes anyone visiting Northern Quest, or living on tribal land.
Instead, Tripp said Airway Heights emergency services will act as an aid to other providers, as needed. In a statement, saying:
“The City may respond, subject to availability of resources, to calls for police, fire and emergency services arising from the Tribal property where there is an imminent threat to human life.”
Now, who the Tribe seeks help from if this Resolution does go into effect, is up to them. In the press release from the Tribe, it was stated that they would rely on Tribal Police and the City of Spokane, as well as Spokane County, to ensure police and fire coverage.
"The doors of communication, we’re going to keep those open,” Tripp said. “We’re hoping to be talking with tribal leadership to reach a resolution.”