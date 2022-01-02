SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced today that in the early hours of Jan. 2, they completed the full-city plow that began on Thursday, Dec. 30. Standard winter operations remain in place, and they are preparing for the next round of snow expected tonight and tomorrow
The goal of the City was to plow 2,200 lane miles within three days, and the goal was met by accessing Public Works equipment and contributions from personnel.
"The extreme cold combined with frozen roads make difficult plowing conditions that is hard on the equipment and drivers," says Clint Harris, Streets Director. "The team effort of Public Works departments provides the flexibility needed to reach our three-day goal."