SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a three-week period for open comments regarding on-street parking, the City of Spokane is planning to update the parking hours of roughly 147 meters.
Nearly 170 parking meters are reaching the, "end of their 2G technology life," and will be replaced some time in February of this year. In tandem with this, the City also wanted to update the time limits to better fit the need of Spokane drivers.
While some spaces saw a reduction in time limits, there was an overall increase in 4 hour and all-day spaces. Around 21 meters will retain their current hours.
Drivers can keep an eye on the status of meters with the On-Street Paid Parking Map to see when and which meters change. Keep an eye out in February if you're planning any downtown excursions!