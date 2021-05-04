SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Inslee is pausing the Healthy Washington reopening plan and accelerating vaccinations.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee wants counties across the state to use these next two weeks to get vaccinated.
"This is not a pause on vaccines we need an acceleration of vaccines to get through this as fast as humanly possible," said Gov. Inslee.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the city will launch an aggressive vaccine campaign, partnering with local businesses to increase both business and vaccines.
"It's all of us working together to do our part, nobody can do this alone," said Mayor Woodward.
David's Pizza Owner Mark Starr said he wanted to help be a part of the community vaccine campaign.
"One of the things people can do to help us get there is get vaccinated," Starr said.
Starr is hosting a vaccine event on Thursday for the hospitality industry, though he said he won't turn anyone away.
He said a shot gets them free pizza.
But he's not the only one in the community coming together for the vaccine push.
Spokane Regional Health District will be hosting 'Happy Hour' events at the Spokane Arena, alongside local businesses, starting on May 25th.
For a shot you could get free food, free beer, etc.
More details are to come on the 'Happy Hour' events.