Today across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene we will see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs ranging in the low 50s. Winds are expected to be calm today and into the overnight hours. Tonight, the low will drop to 33 degrees in Spokane. Rain showers are expected on Saturday but sun is on the way to ring in the first day of spring on Sunday!
Clear Conditions Until Rain Showers Return Saturday
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
