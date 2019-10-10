Cold dry Canadian air continues to deliver clear skies and cold start time temperatures in the teens and low to mid 20's. A weak cold front Saturday night into Sunday will bring in a few clouds and drop temperatures by a few degrees on Sunday, otherwise high pressure continues to strengthen bringing sunshine and a gradual warm up into the mid to upper 50's into the middle of next week.
Clear skies, cold temperatures
