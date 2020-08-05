In the beginning of the pandemic, there's was a massive shortage for cleaning products. While some companies have been able to catch up with supply demands, Clorox on the other hand said it won't be able to catch up until next summer.
Clorox said its doing everything possible to put more product out, including expanding supply chains and running manufacturing facilities 24/7.
But, because the wipes are made of the same material used for masks, medical gowns and medical wipes, Clorox said the supply chains are stressed.
Clorox said the demand for products has multiplied by times during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.