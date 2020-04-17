After a picture perfect day on Friday, we'll wake up to some changes on Saturday, specifically clouds.
 
A cold front moving south from British Columbia has brought back some moisture, and the morning clouds will eventually lead to some scattered showers in the afternoon. There's even an outside chance of a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and early evening.
 
Sunday is definitely looking like the better outdoor day, as we expect the sunshine to return and temperatures to warm back into the 60s! Have a great weekend!
 

