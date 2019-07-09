Expect your Tuesday to be warmer than yesterday with the daytime high set for the mid 80's. Today we are starting out with plenty of sunshine, you will want the sunglasses for your morning commute. However, as we head toward noon we will watch for increasing cloud coverage to start hitting the area leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Late tonight we will look for a chance to see some sprinkles. The chance for sprinkles continues into tomorrow when those mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. The sunshine looks to return Thursday!