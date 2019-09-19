Much of the Inland Northwest woke up to persistent fog on Thursday morning, but eventually the sun was able to break through. Hopefully you were able to enjoy the brief glimpse of the big orange orb, because clouds will cover the region again on Friday.
A weak system will be moving over the top of us Friday, bringing those clouds. Some areas might even see a few sprinkles. By the afternoon some sun-breaks will be possible, but temperatures will remain cooler than average, in the mid-60s, because of the early cloud-cover.
We'll have a better chance for sunshine on Saturday, but make sure you use it to your advantage, another round of showers is expected on Sunday.