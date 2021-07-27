It wasn't much, but it was at least something. Monsoonal moisture leftover from storms across the desert southwest brought a few sprinkles at most to parts the Inland Northwest on Tuesday.
And while a few will hang around Wednesday morning, they'll be pushing out to the east in the afternoon. Leftover clouds will however keep temperatures in check with highs only reaching the mid-80s.
But after Wednesday, the clouds start to clear, and the heat starts to build. By the weekend most of us will be seeing temperatures back in the triple digits!
So enjoy this brief break in our otherwise hot and hazy summer...it's back to the status quo Thursday-Saturday.