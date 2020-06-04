What a great week of weather it's been! Almost every day temperatures have risen to a near perfect low-70s, with plenty of sunshine. But of course, with the weekend right around the corner, it's all going to change.
Friday is our transition day...as in transitioning from nice weather to not-so-nice weather. Expect lots of clouds on Friday, but any showers look to hold off until Friday night-Saturday. Even with the clouds, temperatures will warm back into the 70s Friday afternoon, but as the cold air creeps in those numbers drop quickly down into the low-60s by Saturday.
Along with the cool-down we'll also have daily chances for some showers Saturday-Tuesday and a little bit of wind mixed in as well.
To all the seniors graduating this weekend...CONGRATULATIONS! Just don't forget the rain jacket.
