It never gets old saying "more nice weather is on the way", so here it goes...more nice weather is on the way! High pressure is slowly building back into the Inland Northwest after our cooler weekend.
As a result, our temperatures have been steadily on the rise since Sunday. By Wednesday afternoon we'll be back in 70s, with a chance to reach 80s by the weekend! Wednesday will look a bit different though.
A weak system crossing through British Columbia will mean a fairly persistent cloud layer hangs around all day. It would be nice if those clouds would bring some rain, but as of now the best chance for that looks to hang up in the mountains.
We're hopeful a pattern change mid-next week could bring back some moisture, until then enjoy the warmth!