Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Every other day. That seems to be the pattern lately. Sunny, warm and calm one day, then another system brings wind, showers and thunderstorms the next.
 
And that's how it's setting up again for Wednesday.
 
After the beautiful day Tuesday, we'll wake up to clouds on Wednesday that stick around all day long. Those clouds may even produce a few spotty showers at times. Despite the clouds, it's looking to be one of the warmest days of the year, as a surge of warm air pushes our temperatures into the 70s!
 
Clouds and spotty showers look to linger into Thursday before another sunny "break" day on Friday. Our next rainy system will push in for the weekend, especially Sunday. 
 

