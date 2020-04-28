Cloudy but Warm on Wednesday
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Brad Little announces 4-phase plan for reopening Idaho
- Whitman County Coroner's Office releases cause of death for WSU senior defensive back Bryce Beekman
- Spokane County sees uptick of 16 new coronavirus cases Friday
- 'It came on like a freight train': Colville teacher shares experience contracting COVID-19
- CDC expands list of possible coronavirus symptoms by 6
- Major Crimes detectives investigating after body pulled from river near Kendall Yards
- Gov. Inslee to hold press conference with building industry representatives
- How the coronavirus is impacting Spokane's housing market
- Gov. Inslee: Discussions on reopening some industries could start as soon as Thursday
- Eight more coronavirus cases reported in Spokane County Saturday, bringing total up to 346
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.