Big changes to our weather heading into Wednesday might have you checking your calendar! A storm system that will brush by northwest Washington will bring a blanket of clouds and even a few spotty, light rain showers to the Spokane area on Wednesday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be fairly mild, in the upper-70s and low-80s, likely making for a "muggy" feel, by Pacific Northwest standards anyways.
And while the Inland Northwest will mostly see clouds and a few light showers out of this system, it is bringing some much needed rain to drought-stricken Western Washington! Some areas in the Olympic Mountains and the North Cascades could see 1-2" of rain through Thursday, hopefully helping to mitigate some of the drought problem there.
The system bringing the clouds will quickly start to move out on Thursday, leaving us with drier weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will also start to surge, reaching near 90° by Saturday! The dry/warmer weather looks to then stick around through most of next week as well.
-Blake