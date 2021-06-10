Believe it or not, a whole bunch of rain moved through the Inland Northwest early Thursday morning, unfortunately it decided to skip Spokane at a time that we so desperately need it.
Parts of the southern Panhandle up into western Montana picked up an estimate half-inch to an inch! And while that much rain doesn't look to be in the forecast, we could at least catch a few sprinkles on Friday. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures still a tick below average into the upper-60s.
Another wave of light rain looks to slide in early Saturday morning, before clearing out by the afternoon in time for the outdoor graduations this weekend.
Temperatures also start to bounce back into the 70s and 80s, with even warmer weather expected ahead of Father's Day Weekend next week!