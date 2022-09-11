COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) received a bronze statue from the Idaho Character Foundation Sunday.
The statue is titled "Fallen Firefighter Memorial," and will be displayed at the CDAFD administrative building in honor of the tradition of dedicated service to the community of their retired firefighters.
The CDAFD honor guard also conducted a flag ceremony for the Fallen Hero's Memorial Sunday, in honor of the first responders and civilians that lost their lives on 9/11.