COEUR D'ALENE, ID- 34-year-old Robert Conrad Sizemore of Coeur d'Alene was sentenced to up to 68 years in prison Wednesday, for numerous charges including child pornography.
The Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges as one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child, four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Possession of Heroin.
Prosecutors say that the charge of Sexual Abuse of a Child stems from conduct on July 16th, where Sizemore held his phone under a stall in a public restroom where a 12-year-old boy was changing his clothes. An investigation by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Idaho Department of Probation and Parole, and Post Falls Police Department revealed images of the boy on Sizemore's phone. Sizemore admitted during the investigation that he was attracted to boys.
A forensic examination of Sizemore's electronics revealed numerous images and videos of child pornography. The four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child relate to those images and videos.
The charge of Possession of Heroin arose from an earlier offense for which Sizemore was on supervised probation.
Sizemore was evaluated as "having a well above average chance of reoffending," prosecutors say. At sentencing, District Judge John Mitchell noted that in his 19 years as a judge he had never seen someone with a "well above average" risk of reoffending. Therefore, Judge Mitchell had little hope for Sizemore's ability to be rehabilitated. He ordered all sentences to run consecutively.
Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh praised the work of those who worked on the case, including Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Perez and the aforementioned police departments.
"Detective Neil Uhrig with the Post Falls Police Department Digital Forensic Lab did excellent work in examining 19 different digital devices, identifying 13,144 child pornography files," McHugh said, "The largest quantity of child pornography examined in one case by the PFPD Lab.”
“Judge Mitchell’s finding that Sizemore fit into a very small class of sexual offenders who are very likely to reoffend supports the harsh sentence," McHugh added, "Our community could only be protected by placing Mr. Sizemore into custody for a long period of time. ”