COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Starting October 26, K-8 students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will have in-person learning 4 days a week. Wednesdays will still be remote learning. 

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Starting October 26, K-8 students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will have in-person learning 4 days a week. Wednesdays will still be remote learning. 

The board approved the plan Monday morning. 

Back on October 6, the district moved to all students learning in-person, but it hasn't gone very well. One in seven Lake City High students are in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Starting Monday, October 19, half of the high school students will attend Monday and Tuesday the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with everyone learning from home on Wednesdays.

Tags