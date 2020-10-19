COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Starting October 26, K-8 students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will have in-person learning 4 days a week. Wednesdays will still be remote learning.
The board approved the plan Monday morning.
Back on October 6, the district moved to all students learning in-person, but it hasn't gone very well. One in seven Lake City High students are in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Starting Monday, October 19, half of the high school students will attend Monday and Tuesday the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with everyone learning from home on Wednesdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.