By now I'm sure you've heard, our nice fall weather is going to take a sharp wintry turn by the end of the week.
And while the best chance for snow still looks to be on Friday, a system on Wednesday will set the stage by bringing in much cooler air.
Spotty showers early Wednesday morning, clear out to a breezy afternoon, and high temperatures that only reach into the 40s.
While Thursday looks dry, you'll certainly need the heavier winter coat as morning temperatures will start in the low-20s and teens, before only "warming" into the low-40s by the afternoon.
With all that cold air in place, all we need is moisture to get some SNOW! Another low-pressure system looks to provide just that starting early Friday morning. Right now it looks like we could see snow falling through much of the day on Friday, the tougher part of the forecast is how much of it will stick during the day. Stay tuned for more on that as it gets a little closer!
