Starting off Sunday things will be quite chilly with areas of patchy fog early on and a chance for a few flurries. Once we get into Sunday afternoon things look to dry out and gradually clear out. Temperatures expected to work themselves into the mid to low 30's by the end of the day.
Next week sees the cool weather sticking around with daytime high temperatures that will barely crack freezing if at all and overnight low temperatures will likely drop down into the teens for some nights. Be prepared to be scraping the ice off those cars this next week!