We experienced ANOTHER beautiful day across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, capping off arguably the most consistent stretch of nice weather we've seen all summer. But a cold-front arriving on Wednesday is putting that nice stretch of weather in jeopardy...at least briefly.
Tuesday brought our 10th 90°+ day of the year to the Spokane area as temperatures surged ahead of a cold front that's positioned off the coast in the Pacific.
That cold front will be pushing east and into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday bringing breezy winds, some showers and eventually cooler temperatures. Winds will start to pick up in the morning and gradually get stronger before peaking in the late afternoon. Parts of the Columbia Basin could see gusts up to 30mph, and with it being harvest season, some blowing dust isn't out of the question in our more agriculturally focused communities.
Along with the wind, showers will also be a possibility, starting in the early afternoon near the Cascades and pushing east into the Spokane area between 7PM-11PM. Some thunderstorms could also form late Wednesday night, but those should stay mainly across the Central and Southern Panhandle of Idaho, and move out Thursday morning.
Once the front passes early Thursday, our weather should dry out, and aside from a few mountain showers on Friday, it'll stay that way through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also cool below normal, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s into next week. Looks like Mother Nature providing one more REALLY nice weekend before the kids head back to school!
-Blake