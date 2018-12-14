A fast moving cold-front whipped across the Inland Northwest Friday night bringing gusty winds and a few showers. The good news is it moved out quickly and winds should continue to die down through what should be a fairly calm day on Saturday. Take advantage of the break, the next storm system moves in Saturday night and Sunday bringing rain and rain/snow mix to the valleys, and potentially heavy snow again across the Cascades. Temperatures will remain well above normal, meaning more rain as we head into next week.
-Blake