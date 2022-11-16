After nearly 2 weeks of the "same-ol, same-ol" cold, foggy and dry weather, a cold front looks to finally shake things up a little bit into Thursday.
That front is diving south out of Canada as of Wednesday evening, and some spots in North Idaho have already seen some light snow showers as a result. As it continues to move south into the early hours of Thursday morning, a few snowflakes are even possible around the Spokane area.
As far as any accumulation goes, we're not expecting much at all...would characterize it as a "skiff" if anything. But even just a little bit of moisture can create slick roads when temperatures are in the teens and low-20s, which is what we're expecting Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
The bigger impact from this front looks to be the North-Northeast winds which will be picking up late Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday afternoon. Northern Valleys of Washington and Idaho, as well as parts of the Columbia Basin will see gusts up to 35mph during that time, before calming down Thursday night. Those brisk north winds will make it "feel-like" temperatures are in the single-digits and teens Thursday morning!
This weak front moves through fairly quickly Thursday morning, and even colder, drier air follows it in. That keeps our high temperatures right near the freezing mark, with overnight lows dipping down near 10° through Sunday.
At least we'll get to enjoy the sunshine, before a more active pattern looks to take shape early next week bringing several chances of rain and snow back to the region. Right now the best chance for some sticking snow around the Spokane area comes Monday night-Tuesday morning.
-Blake