After a week with nothing noteworthy going on in the weather department, we finally have something to talk about!
A weak cold front will push over the top of us overnight, bringing a mix of rain, a few snowflakes and maybe even some small pockets of freezing rain. It'll be tough to tell exactly where freezing rain falls so slow down early Wednesday morning and play it by ear! The front is expected to push out of eastern Washington by mid-late morning and we'll get to enjoy a dry remainder of the day.
It just won't be as warm as yesterday.
Quiet weather returns through Saturday, with just some morning fog each day. It looks like we might finally get a little bit of snow Saturday night! Stay tuned.
