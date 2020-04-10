Cold Front

A cold front pushes south out of British Columbia Saturday morning, bringing a BIG cool-down, strong gusty winds, along with some scattered showers and mountain snow!

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
It's been SOO nice this week, which what makes what I'm about to tell you so much harder...
 
A cold front pushing south tonight/Saturday morning will bring about so very quick and pronounced changes. Temperatures will drop by about 20° from today to tomorrow, but the biggest impact will be the wind!
Wind Advisory

The entire Inland Northwest will experience a breezy day on Saturday, but the strongest winds will be in the highlighted areas, with gusts up to 55mph possible! The wind should start to calm down Saturday evening. 
 
A wind advisory will go into place for the Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau and parts of the Columbia Basin at 8AM on Saturday and remain in place until 7PM. Gusts could reach upwards of 55mph which is certainly strong enough to down some tree limbs and cause power outages. Blowing dust is another big concern, especially for drivers as it can make it hard to see. The wind also poses a fire danger threat, especially in the highlighted areas, so please, NO BURNING THIS WEEKEND (burn bans are in place!).
 
For more information on active burn bans use this interactive map from the Department of Natural Resources. Simply click on your county for details. 
Easter Sunday

You might want to hold off on the outdoor egg-hunts until temperatures at least get above freezing Sunday morning!
 
The weather quiets down for Easter Sunday, but it's going to be chilly! Especially in the morning, with temperatures below freezing. Maybe we can ask the Easter Bunny to come a little later in the day this year?

Tags