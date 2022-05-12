After a brief break from active weather Tuesday and Wednesday, our next storm system is on the move tonight.
Expect rain to reach the Spokane area in the next couple of hours (between 5-7PM), then continue off and on until about 12-1AM.
Generally rainfall looks to be fairly light/moderate, but there will be a few pockets of heavier showers, especially later into the overnight hours.
Some thunderstorms are also possible, although they look to be pretty isolated. Still, even an isolated storm could put down some quick, heavy rain, small hail, lightning and some wind gusts up to 35mph. Best chance for any storms popping up will be before midnight.
Thankfully it's a quick mover, and will be out of the way by Friday morning where we should start off with sunshine...although temperatures will be back down near freezing behind the front. Our next chance for rain moves in for Saturday morning.