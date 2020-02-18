Remember last February? Still trying to forget? Well, just for comparison sake, at this time last February we had already seen nearly 25" of snow. This year? 3.8". Instead of snow, we've had plenty of beautiful sunshine, with several more sunny days still on the way this week.
The one drawback to the clear, sunny skies however, are some very chilly nights and mornings. So bundle up early in the day, but have the sunglasses within arms reach!
Our next chance at any rain or snow holds off until Sunday!
