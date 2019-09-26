As you've probably heard by now, we are expecting some major changes to our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. And some of those changes will be felt as early as Friday afternoon.
Friday will start out dry, with even a little bit of sunshine. But as we head into the afternoon, showers and isolated thunderstorms start to pop-up around the region. Showers will likely then stick around through the evening, so if you have Friday night football plans, dress to stay dry!
As far as the weekend goes? I'd find a good book. The early season winter storm system will bring wet, windy and cold weather all weekend long! Mountain locations could pick up between 6-12" of snow, so if you plan to travel, prepare for winter driving conditions! Down in the lower elevations, our best chance to see a few flakes will be Saturday night and early Sunday morning, although they might have a hard time sticking and accumulating. Otherwise plan for temperatures near freezing overnight, and only "warming-up" in the low-40s in the afternoons. Basically it'll feel like a mid-November weekend instead of late September! Make sure you're ready for it!