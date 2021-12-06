SPOKANE, Wash. - Cold weather can negatively impact how your car operates and can also mean a lower mileage depending on what kind of car you have.
You might find that this winter, your visits to the gas station or charging station could become more frequent.
We all know mileage can differ whether you're driving on streets or highways, but it also can change in cold weather, depending on what type of car you have.
More and more people are switching to hybrid or electric cars in Spokane County to save gas money or be ecofriendly, but there's a harsh reality that comes this time of year when cold weather impacts mileage on those older hybrid and electric cars.
"The older electric hybrid vehicles you would see a decrease in gas mileage depending on the weather depending on driving up and down hills and mountains and passes. You can see 2 to 3 mpg difference cold weather and summertime driving," Jon Henson, the General Manager for Larry H Miller Lexus Spokane said.
Meaning older fully electric cars might have to charge up more often and for longer periods of time while older hybrid cars could switch to gas more often.
"On some of the older one's year you'll see the gas motor turn on more often because the battery is requiring the gas power," he said. "The battery is going to run off itself as long as possible."
As older batteries are weakened by the cold, gas becomes the alternative. And with high gas price, that could become an issue to your wallet.
However, Henson said although older hybrid and electric cars may be impacted, new technology comes out each year and the newer hybrid electric car models don't have these same issues.
Either way, he said there are ways to not only be safe on the roads, but keep mileage up.
"Maintain the vehicle. Make sure all the services are done, transmission fluids, things like that are going to help the longevity of the vehicle," he said. "Make sure you're getting the right gasoline in the car - if you have one of these electric gas vehicles. And then make sure your tires are good."
To keep safe on the road, make sure your car is warmed up, windshield clear, side mirrors defrosted, tires and battery are good and leave extra time to slow down.
For more tips, visit this website.