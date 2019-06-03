FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - It's been roughly 18 months since a 26-year-old Spokane Valley man traveled to Montana for work, never to be seen again. The many loved ones of Corey Flannigan try to stay optimistic that one day, answers about what happened to him, will come. "I hate to call it a cold case after 18 months," said Flathead County Sheriff's Office Detective Rich Schuster.