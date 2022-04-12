That accused killer has been identified by police as 25-year-old Dylan Jay Harrington. Despite help from the US Marshals, Border Patrol, WSP, and more, Harrington remains on the run.
"Terrifying," Dave's daughter, Debbie Springer, said. "It really is terrifying."
Debbie says the grief has been overwhelming, and so has the incredible fear that the man the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) believes is responsible could be anywhere. She says Dave and Geralyn were wonderful, generous people who found so much happiness in one another.
"It just worked," she said.
It just worked. Three simple words that can be anything but when it comes to love and life. But for Dave and Geralyn, their story began with ease. It was a set-up from a trusted source for them both.
"So, I met Ger first," Debbie said. "I introduced her to my dad, who was single at the time."
It wasn’t like Debbie to play matchmaker for her dad, but when you know you know.
"They were married in June of 1999," she said.
And the years that followed were filled with adventure, exploring the outdoors and doting on their pups.
"They were just very kind people," she said. "They would help anyone."
Is that what they were trying to do up the windy road toward their desolate property on the last day of their lives? Only one person, their suspected killer, knows for certain. She says worry quickly became panic when no one could reach them back in mid-February.
"I was sick," she said. "I knew something was really wrong."
Debbie says no one had confirmed contact with them for a few days, and even more troubling, one of their dogs was found roaming. Alone. Debbie and other family headed to their home and then to their property in Chesaw. They spent hours looking around, finding nothing.
"We didn't see blood anywhere," she said. "There were no indications of what had happened."
Whoever had murdered the couple successfully concealed their remains from family, but not from law enforcement. Deputies responded to the Chesaw land too and a thorough search turned up the couple's bodies. Investigators continue to comb through the area weeks after the double homicide.
"Our detectives have uncovered more evidence as the snow has subsided," Sheriff Tony Hawley said.
And that evidence, Sheriff Hawley says, points to Dylan Harrington as the killer. He says they know the who, but the search continues for the why.
"It doesn't appear there was any prior relationship between Dylan Harrington and the Coveys," he said.
Harrington was seemingly squatting on neighboring land to the Covey’s. Evidence shows he is a man who can live off the land. Searchers did report seeing him near the crime scene as they looked for the couple prior to their bodies being found. Sightings of Harrington occurred before the case officially became a homicide according to OCSO.
Sheriff Hawley says this is one of the cases that keeps him up at night.
"With each call, we are hoping he is located," he said.
The community is wanting the same as this tragedy continues to rock the county. Sheriff Hawley says Harrington has no serious criminal history and does have ties to the Chesaw community.
Dave and Geralyn's loved ones just want justice.
"I think someone's helping him....or he's dead," Debbie said.
Sheriff Hawley says there is a nationwide double murder warrant out for Harrington’s arrest. If you have any information, you are urged to reach out to local law enforcement immediately. OCSO is also stressing the importance of not approaching Harrington directly.
Debbie says she wants to extend her heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and community members who have rallied around their family.