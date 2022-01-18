CHENEY, Wash. - The search for a missing vulnerable adult last seen in downtown Spokane continues. The family of Loghan Starbuck is still searching for answers.
"We are still looking for Loghan," brother Blake Starbuck told KHQ. "We are still handing out flyers, and maintain hope."
Loghan was last spotted on December 18. Video footage shows the 25-year-old boarded bus in Cheney headed for downtown Spokane. Loghan was captured wearing a black and red top with bright green shorts.
In a media alert issued by Cheney Police last month, they state Loghan is approximately 5'3, 160 pounds. The case number is 1-21-001097.
The family says it is highly out of character to go this long without any communication with Loghan, especially around the holidays.
The Starbuck family has worked to create a website with updates and ways to help with the search.