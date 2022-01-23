Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Cheney, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Davenport, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Freezing fog will result in slick roadways and sidewalks. Conditions may change rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&