'I've waited 7,591 days for this;' Spokane cold case victim finally sees rapist sentenced
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who committed a vicious assault and rape back in 1999 was finally sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Theodore Milam, now 56, will serve 10 years for the attack that nearly killed his victim, Rhonda Mager.
Mager told the judge that while she has chosen to forgive Milam, the horror of what happened to her that night haunts her daily.
"I've waited 7,591 days for this," Mager said in her victim impact statement.
She told the judge while no sentence will repair the 'hole in her soul,' she takes comfort knowing no one else could be victimized by him while he's locked up.
"At least he won't be able to hurt (anyone else)," she said.
The judge took the prosecutor's recommendation for a 10-year sentence. Milam has been in custody since 2018 when his DNA tied him to Rhonda's attack and a Pasco cold case murder from the 1980s.
Milam sat emotionless for nearly all of the hearing. He briefly teared up as his daughter spoke before the court.
Milam will now be transported to the Tri-Cities to learn his fate for the Pasco murder.
