PULLMAN, Wash. - It was the kind of crime that stunned the entire Palouse in late 2003 into spring of 2004. Pullman police knew they had a repeat offender who was capable of breaking into his victim's homes and sexually assaulting them. For nearly two decades, they had his DNA but not his name.
"To have a true home invasion, a stranger... a violent offender do something like this is... it was so far out of the norm for our community," Sgt. Aaron Breshears with Pullman Police Department (PPD) said.
Sgt. Breshears has worked for Pullman police for 23 years. He recalls going to the first crime scene in the fall of 2003.
"I responded to one of the original cases and spoke with the victim at that time," he said. "It was something that was not forgotten."
PPD only had a sketch to go on. They followed what leads did come in, but none of them went anywhere. Several weeks later, the attacker struck again.
"Without going into great, grotesque details, what I can tell you consistently happened with our victims is that he broke into their homes, armed with a firearm and a knife and he sexually assaulted the victims," Sgt. Breshears said.
The attacks had multiple similarities and Sgt. Breshears said the department was confident they were looking for one perpetrator.
"Timeline wise, one of the incidents occurred in November of 2003 and the other occurred in March of 2004," he said. "These residences (of the victims) were both located on Pioneer Hill. Pullman is not a large community, geographically they were within half a mile of each other."
The assaults occurred near WSU, but not on campus.
"Walking distance," he said.
Detectives were able to secure DNA and knew it was their best shot at catching the rapist.
"We were able to obtain DNA evidence of the suspect," he said. "The crime lab was able to provide a DNA profile to identify that individual, but we had no name associated with that profile. We knew we were looking for a male with this particular profile of DNA."
They ran the profile through the criminal database CODIS, but never found a match. That meant whoever carried out these attacks had never been arrested for a felony requiring him to provide a DNA sample.
In 2020, PPD finally secured funding through the Washington State Attorney General. With that, they could connect with the experts needed to get the investigation moving.
"What eventually broke the case was the use of forensic genetic genealogy," Sgt. Breshears said. "It's a fairly new but not completely new process where law enforcement is able to get some information about ancestry and the family tree associated with an offender based upon their DNA profile. That genetic genealogy does not give you the name, but it points you to the family tree we needed to focus the investigation on."
That information is what put the name Kenneth Downing on their radar.
"He is a 47-year-old male from Elk, Washington," he said. "At the time of his arrest, he was working at a construction job site."
They were able to confirm Downing was in the Pullman area, working construction, at the time of the rapes and break-ins. He was not a WSU student.
Downing went on to continue his career in construction, have a family, and lead a seemingly normal life.
"I consider his family to be almost as much of victims in this circumstance because their lives have been forever altered by his actions as well," he said.
Downing was arrested last Wednesday while working at a Spokane job site with assistance from Spokane police. He's facing multiple charges after seemingly having no other run-ins with the law before.
"He is not a convicted felon," Sgt. Breshears said.
PPD says multiple agencies helped them crack the cases that many feared may never be solved. Sgt. Breshears says Identifinders International provided invaluable help.
Identifinders International was founded by Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick who currently serves as the organization's president. They began their mission in 2005, and since then have served 53 countries and 223 US jurisdictions.
"We deal in providing forensic genealogy to cold casework," she said. "Pullman police contacted us, I guess they knew who we were as we've worked several cases in Washington State," she said. "We thought we could do the case and we helped them process the DNA to get the genealogy data...and that lead to our perpetrator."
She went on to explain the process, comparing it in a way to a 'sudoku puzzle.'
"The police send the DNA to our lab and our lab develops a profile and then that profile gets uploaded to a database and we are looking for matches. The only difference is we are not dealing with law enforcement markers, we are dealing with genealogy markers. So, the profile we develop, the database we use, and the matches we look for are different, but generically it's the same process. We put that puzzle together and finally you come together with a unique solution to involve that one person, or him and his brothers. And we turn over the name to law enforcement...and then they have to do their detective work."
Gretchen Stack works as a Senior Forensic Genealogist. She was the expert on behalf of Identifinders who ultimately helped detectives know where to focus that work. She says what happened to these victims was nothing short of shocking.
"This was pretty brazen," she said. “We take the cases that are assigned to us by Dr. Fitzpatrick. When she gave me this case, I started doing the research. This was a serial sexual assault case."
Stack says she was impressed by PPD's thorough investigative techniques through the years, and even after genetic genealogy had helped them narrow in first on a family tree, and ultimately on a singular suspect.
“They took their time," she said. "(The lead investigator and his team) worked on this for quite a while to research the brothers. They ultimately determined which one.”
She says when she received word a suspect was finally in custody, her emotions were mixed.
"On the day they arrested Downing, there was a sense of sorrow for me for his wife, his children, the shock and shame they will carry for the rest of their lives," she said. "Crimes (like this case) don't just touch the victim, but also so many other people. I did rejoice for the victims... that they could be at peace now. I rejoiced for them but had sorrow for the Downing family, who are victims in all this in a way also."
She says the work she does is at times tedious and consuming, but so worth it.
"There is no greater reward," she said.
Identifinders International continues to help pave the way for the future use of this kind of technology. Fitzpatrick says she just wishes they could do more.
"I wish I could clone myself, speaking of DNA, or the people that work with me because they are fabulous, and I wish I could clone us all because I know there are so many families out there who could use this," she said. "There is nothing like it. You can't describe. It brings them a release. You release them from being afraid the guy is going to come back or worry about what really happened."
Downing is set to be back in court Friday. He is facing multiple felony charges and remains jailed on a $5 million bond.