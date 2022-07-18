"It was about (four days) after seeing that report that I (reached out requesting a second look,)" she said.
Weeks later, she got a phone call that brought her to her knees.
"We got a very big phone call on Wednesday saying Dr. Singh was looking to speak with me about my dad's case," she said. "She told me directly she had (amended) the ruling from undetermined to homicide. It's a miracle."
Margie and her mother Edie were both home when John was found gravely injured just outside their residence. He died from his injuries 13 days later. They were able to ask him before he became unconscious if he had been attacked.
"He told us yes," she said. "The only two words he could speak after the attack were yes and no. He knew clearly what each word meant. When we asked him if something (criminal) happened outside he told us yes. When he was asked if he had fallen, he said no. Sadly, that's all he could tell us."
The autopsy report reflected numerous, severe injuries to John Sevy, but the former ME ruled there wasn't enough to officially classify the case as a homicide. Spokane County conducted John Sevy's autopsy because he passed away in a Spokane area hospital and was automatically in their jurisdiction back in summer of 2015. Margie says the new ME was provided additional documentation and information for review before making this amendment.
"And that's thanks to the detective (assigned to my dad's case,)" she said. "He's worked tirelessly on it."
The family says due to John's extensive military background, he would have fought back against intruders he may have encountered. They say that night, he went outside to investigate a strange noise and security light turning on, and even motioned for his wife to get back inside when she tried to follow him. They say there were reports of property crime nearby in the days and weeks leading up to her dad's attack.
"I think he was trying to protect his family," she said.
Margie says the entire family is grateful to finally have official confirmation on what they have suspected to be true for several years.
"Knowing and proving are two different things," Margie said. "It's hard. It's so hard. We have to continue to advocate (for my dad.) We at least have a fraction of peace now."
Our full report on the updates to the John Sevy case will air on KHQ at 6:00 Tuesday.