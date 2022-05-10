SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Attorney General's Office has completed a massive project to gather lawfully owed DNA from registered sex offenders across the state.
The effort resulted in 372 profiles being uploaded to the national criminal database. Of that 372, eight resulted in a "hit," meaning their sample was already in the system and tied to another case. There are still six offenders they were unable to track down, but continue to work with local law enforcement in those particular counties.
"We can locate these individuals through a lot of work, and collect with they owe," Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "In a sense, while this is a large problem, there is great satisfaction that comes with each piece of this project as we go through. We can identify these folks, we can collect their DNA, and it will help us solve future crimes."
The "Lawfully Owed DNA Project" began back in 2019, and Ferguson said his main motivator has always been to help victims.
"The way I often think about these issues is, I'm the father of young teenagers, and what if something happened to one of my kids or a family member? I would want law enforcement agencies across the state to make it a top priority to do whatever they could to locate whoever did that to my family member," he said. "We talk a lot about numbers here, but they are not just numbers. Each induvial, there was an offense. There was harm done to somebody, and there is a cold case out there that could be solved potentially because of this work. These are not just numbers, they are human stories, often tragic human stories."
When the effort was launched, officials were uncertain just how many sex offenders didn't provide the DNA sample they were required to by law. The Attorney General's Office said they were able to identify more than 600 offenders still owing DNA. Of that number, 257 were either deceased or no longer in the area. Their office, with help from law enforcement, began tracking down the remaining 372.
"It's sobering to think about the fact that we have literally hundreds of registered sex offenders who are legally required to provide their DNA to law enforcement who never did that, and it was never collected for many years," Ferguson said. "Look, that's not right for accountability. It's not right for seeking justice in the future. And I'm just thankful my team worked with law enforcement to collect that DNA to help us solve crimes in the future as well."
As for why or how this happened in the first place, Ferguson said there are likely a variety of factors.
"At the end of the day, these folks slipped through the cracks," he said. "It's my job as Attorney General, once I realized the scope of the problem we had, we just had to step in to do what we could do identity these individuals and help collect their DNA... We have hundreds of law enforcement agencies, and they all have different procedures. We have different jurisdictions. It's a challenge. But it seemed to me that someone needed to step up and organize a system and put a system in place to collect that DNA."
He said the system they now have in place will hopefully prevent this from happening in the future.
The Attorney General's Office said they have reached out to law enforcement agencies in the particular counties where the six they were unable to locate are from. They include Clark, Snohomish and Columbia.
Of the 17 sex offenders in Spokane County who lawfully owed DNA, investigators were able to get a sample from 14. Two had moved, and the other has since died.