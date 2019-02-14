Q6 Cold Case Files: A Grandmother Gone

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. -- KCSO detectives have worked to solve a missing person's case for more than a decade. They have little to go on, but are hopeful someone out there may see this story and help them solve the case.
Kathleen Durkin, 64-years-old, hasn't been since December 2004.
"Adults, in this day and age have a right a legal right to go missing," Brad Maskell with KCSO said. "They can do that."
They can and they do, but Maskell doesn't believe Durkin is in that category.
"This case here, this person who had grandchildren that she (cared about deeply,)" he said. "She didn't miss Christmases with them."
A police report regarding her disappearance details the many hurdles detectives face in the case.
"Her life was difficult," Maskell said. "She made decisions that weren't the best in the world. It put her in touch with people who were in the focus of law enforcement.
Records show Kathleen herself was in that same focus from time to time. She had been in jail just prior to her disappearance. She had her demons, but documents show loved ones say she was good to them. One family member told deputies in the week's prior to her disappearance, she wrote to them two to three times a day.
The letters stopped, all contact stopped in 2004, but Kathleen wasn't reported missing until 2007.
"This is a person who is missing," Maskell said. "We have no idea where she is. We don’t know what happened to her. Someone out there, or a number people out there, know what happened to Kathleen."
Tips Kathleen Durkin was living a transient life style in Spokane went nowhere. The only lead in nearly 15 years came from Kathleen's vehicle. Records show it was towed away in Spokane County, but it didn't bring investigators any closer to finding her.
A check of her social security number didn't help either. Records state, "central dispatch told (deputies) they were unable to find any recent activity regarding Kathleen or her current location." The last known records confirming whereabouts for Kathleen date back to April 19, 2004.
It appears to be a case of a mother and grandmother who seemingly vanished into thin air.
"Everybody has a family who cares about them, who loves them no matter what they were involved in," Maskell said. "Kathleen is no different."
And that's why KCSO is doing this story. They want answers for Kathleen's loved ones. They believe someone out there holds the key to finding out what happened.
"We would like to reach out to the public to ask them about Kathleen Durkin and what may have happened to her," he said "We'd like the public to know that we are still looking into this case very seriously."
If you know anything about this case, please call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.