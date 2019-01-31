SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - How much grief can one family take? It's a question the Delay family began asking themselves in May of 1990, when tragedy hit them, twice.
"We were always called the 'Leave to Beaver' family," Kathy Bymers said. "We were perfect."
That's the best way to describe the Delay family. Perfect. It's what everyone said...
Kathy sat with us going through page after page of precious memories. The photos captured the bliss, the innocence, of childhood. They had no way of knowing the heartache that would find them as life ticked on.
"It was colon cancer," she said. "My dad was 52-years-old. He found out two days before Christmas."
Kathy knew her father's days were numbered. It was painful, but at least she knew the hurt that was coming. She had the opportunity to brace herself.
"We got a call from my uncle, he said you need to come home," she said.
A family member, a piece of Kathy, was gone. She knew before he even said the words. But it wasn't Kathy's father.
"He said something happened to Steven," she said.
Steven Delay, her middle brother who had recently moved back in with their parents to help hospice and their mother care for their father in his final days. It was him, just 23-years-old. He was fresh out of the military, working at a local car dealership while chasing dreams of becoming a deputy. He was dead. Their mother heard the shot.
"She thought the furnace blew up," Kathy said. "It had been making funny sounds. When she walked by Steven's room, she shut his TV off and realized it didn't wake him up. That's when she could smell the gunfire, the smoke."
The family was in a dark place, had been for several weeks. It crossed their minds. How could it not? Was the pain of saying good bye to their father too much for Steven?
"They didn't know what they had," she said. "Was this a suicide, was this a murder? They then confirmed it was a murder."
Spokane Valley Police told the family there was no gun found at the scene. The bullet angle also proved this was a homicide.
"He had his window open, they figured someone may have shot him from outside the window," Kathy said. "There was just one shot."
The family was in shock. They were also fearful knowing a killer was on the run. But the hardest part came when they had to break the heart of Steven's dying father.
"My mom didn't want to tell dad," she said. "He was under hospice care. She wanted to make sure an ambulance was there in case something happened to him at the same time."
The family home was now a crime scene, but Floyd Delay couldn't leave, so neither did his daughter.
"I pretty much just laid next to my dad all day," she said. "He told me, he goes, 'Steven needs me. I'm going to be leaving.'"
And he did. Floyd Delay died within hours of his son's murder.
"They're together," she said.
Forever. The father and son were laid to rest right next to each out in a Spokane Valley cemetery.
"Steven needed dad," Kathy said. "They needed each other."
Everyone else, needed answers.
"I think (the killer) had to go there for Steven, to know what room he was in," she said.
Evidence showed this crime was personal. Steven was shot to death as he slept in his own bed as he slept.
"The coroner said he was, and I didn't know they could tell that, they told us he was asleep," she said.
All involved were confident about one thing, this wasn't a random murder.
"It was a love triangle thing, that was one of their theories," Kathy said.
Other theories revolved around his dream to be a cop.
"My cousins who were his same age thought maybe he was telling the wrong people that," Kathy said. "Maybe they thought he was a snitch or something like that. I don't know."
There were so many opinions with only one thing in common; each one went nowhere.
Hayley Guenthner asked the family if they think it's possible justice will come.
"I hope so," Kathy said. "But you know, you can't hold all that hate forever."
In fact, Kathy says she's already forgiven her brother's murderer.
"I think I have," she said.
If you have any information on this homicide, please reach out to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 509.456.2233.